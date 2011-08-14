Graham out of mix for Redskins kicking job after bad night

Notes: QB John Beck took part in a full practice for the first time since straining his groin more than a week ago. The injury caused Beck to lose ground to Rex Grossman in the battle for the starting job, but Beck should be good to go for Friday's game at Indianapolis. ... WR Brandon Banks, who showed his old spark as a kick returner against the Steelers, again missed practice with a sore left knee. Shanahan said Banks had fluid drained from the knee. ... TE Chris Cooley's left knee is so sore and swollen that he'll stay inside this week during practice instead of watching his teammates. "There's no sense to put added pressure on that knee," Shanahan said. The coach was noncommittal on whether Cooley will be ready for the start of the regular season. "We'll see what happens in two weeks," Shanahan said. ... RB Ryan Torain (broken hand) will see a specialist Monday to find out when he can return to practice.