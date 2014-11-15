Around the NFL

Graham abandons 'Superdome Leap' after incident

Published: Nov 15, 2014 at 04:35 AM

The NFL told Jimmy Graham he's no longer allowed to dunk over the goalpost after scoring a touchdown. His quest to find a replacement celebration remains a work in progress after some illegal touching by Saints fans.

Following a scoring grab against the 49ers on Sunday, Graham experimented with the "Superdome Leap." When he got to the front row, a fan dressed as Heath Ledger-era Joker slapped his butt repeatedly. It was weird.

"That'll probably be my last one after getting groped up," Graham said Friday, according to ESPN.com.

"I just wanted to go and thank all the fans for being there," he went on. "But people were trying to thank me a little too much."

The New Orleans Advocate actually spoke with Groper Joker -- real name Scott McGowan -- who explained why he went for Graham's posterior in such an aggressive manner.

"I went for what I could grab," he said. "Everything else was taken, so I took what I could get."

We suppose Graham should be grateful he wasn't facing the other direction.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

