Graham abandons 'Superdome Leap' after incident

The NFL told Jimmy Graham he's no longer allowed to dunk over the goalpost after scoring a touchdown. His quest to find a replacement celebration remains a work in progress after some illegal touching by Saints fans.
"That'll probably be my last one after getting groped up," Graham said Friday, according to ESPN.com.
"I just wanted to go and thank all the fans for being there," he went on. "But people were trying to thank me a little too much."
The New Orleans Advocate actually spoke with Groper Joker -- real name Scott McGowan -- who explained why he went for Graham's posterior in such an aggressive manner.
"I went for what I could grab," he said. "Everything else was taken, so I took what I could get."
We suppose Graham should be grateful he wasn't facing the other direction.
