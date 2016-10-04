Grading the Big 5: Week-by-week grades for Deshaun Watson

Stats: 12-of-15 for 152 yards, 3 TDs (vs. South Carolina State)

Skinny: There's nothing like playing a cupcake to help a struggling star get back on track. Not that Watson was playing as poorly as same have reported, but he definitely hasn't played at the sensational level that led many to tout him as the top quarterback in college football. Against South Carolina State, Watson was back on his game, exhibiting better poise and accuracy. Although the game against the Bulldogs was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage, the reps helped Watson regain his confidence and rhythm from the pocket. With a looming showdown with Louisville and Lamar Jackson on the horizon, Watson needed a game like this to help rediscover the swagger and sizzle that's made him one of the top players in the country. -- Bucky Brooks