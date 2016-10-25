Grading the Big 5: Week 8 grade for Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

Stats: 7 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1 QB hurry. (at Alabama)

Skinny: I watched the Texas A&M-Alabama game live on TV and came away believing Garrett had a very quiet day. However, after studying the tape, I have a much higher opinion of his performance. His pass-rush production was limited mainly because Alabama QB Jalen Hurts was getting rid of the ball quickly. Garrett had several quick wins vs. his opponent but the ball would already be out before he could get to Hurts. Garrett was excellent in the run game. He was credited with 3.5 tackles for loss and he consistently set the edge at the point of attack. There were a couple plays where his backside pursuit could've been better, but overall, his effort was strong. He also deserves credit for suiting up on a bad ankle and still playing at a high level. -- Daniel Jeremiah