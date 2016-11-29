Grading the Big 5: Week 13 grade for USC's Adoree' Jackson

Editor's note: NFL.com analysts and former NFL scouts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah will grade the performances of 5 top prospects each week of the 2016 season. Click the tabs above to see their Week 13 marks for each of the players.

Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC

WEEK 13 GRADE: A

Stats: 2 tackles, 2 pass breakups. 1 catch for 52 yards, TD. 1 rush for 12 yards. 3 punt returns for 66 yards (22.0 average), TD. 4 kickoff returns for 161 yards, TD (40.3 average). (vs. Notre Dame)

Skinny: Jackson put on a show against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. He had two touchdowns in the return game (1 punt, 1 kickoff) and he also took a swing pass 52 yards for a score. On a field with several fast players, Jackson just plays at a different speed. As a returner, he has phenomenal vision, burst and elusiveness. He also made a couple nice plays on the ball while at cornerback. On the downside, he did bite on a double move, which resulted in a touchdown for ND, and he also fumbled a punt. Overall, even with those two mistakes, it was a huge game for Jackson. He put up three scores on a day the USC offense wasn't quite in sync. There isn't a player in college football I enjoy watching more than Jackson. He's must-see TV.

