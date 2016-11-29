Grading the Big 5: Week 13 grade for USC's Adoree' Jackson

Skinny: Jackson put on a show against Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. He had two touchdowns in the return game (1 punt, 1 kickoff) and he also took a swing pass 52 yards for a score. On a field with several fast players, Jackson just plays at a different speed. As a returner, he has phenomenal vision, burst and elusiveness. He also made a couple nice plays on the ball while at cornerback. On the downside, he did bite on a double move, which resulted in a touchdown for ND, and he also fumbled a punt. Overall, even with those two mistakes, it was a huge game for Jackson. He put up three scores on a day the USC offense wasn't quite in sync. There isn't a player in college football I enjoy watching more than Jackson. He's must-see TV.