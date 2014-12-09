Grading first-round draft picks: Offense

Johnny Manziel, Browns: (22nd pick) It's telling that Cleveland stuck with a plummeting Brian Hoyer in recent weeks instead of handing the reins over to Johnny. No player on this list, though, is in better position to make a massive impact down the stretch. Assuming the Browns anoint him in time for Sunday's must-win showdown with the Bengals, Manziel has a chance to guide the franchise to its first playoff berth in over a decade. His physical talents far exceed Hoyer's, but we're talking about a player with just 18 snaps on the year. Just play him already! Grade: Incomplete