Grab your No. 2 pencils -- it's final exam time!

June marks the end of the school year and it also means final exams. For football fans, the 2008 season beckons and training camp is only weeks away -- so it's time to finally put the 2007 season to rest with a final exam.
Take this 20-question test in 5 minutes or less and grade your results with the answer key at the bottom. A score of 20 is Hall of Fame status; 18-19 correct makes you an All-Pro; 16-17 is a Pro Bowl alternate; 14-15 ensures you a 2008 contract and below 14 gets you cut.
Email me at footballmentor@aol.com and let me know how you did on your finals. Hopefully the test teaches you a few things and reminds you of a few other facts about last season. Have fun and don't cheat!
1.Which of these four teams had the best 2007 record?
A. Houston
B. Minnesota
C. Denver
D. Washington
2. Besides the Patriots, which team won its last five regular-season games?
A. Minnesota
B. San Diego
C. Washington
D. Tennessee
3. Which division had the most combined wins and has too be considered the best division of 2007?
A. NFC East
B. AFC South
C. AFC East
D. NFC North
4. Which player led the NFL in kickoff return yards last season?
A. Devin Hester
B. Steve Breaston
C. Joshua Cribbs
D. Maurice Hicks
5. Which kicker made the most field goals of 50-plus yards in 2007 with 6?
A. Sebastian Janikowski
B. Rob Bironas
C. Mason Crosby
D. Kris Brown
6. How many running backs in the NFL averaged 20 or more carries per game in 2007?
A. 10
B. 8
C. 6
D. 4
7. Which QB was second to Tom Brady in touchdown passes last year?
A. Peyton Manning
B. Ben Roethlisberger
C. Tony Romo
D. Derek Anderson
8. Which QB was sacked the most times in 2007?
A. Jon Kitna
B. Ben Roethlisberger
C. Eli Manning
D. Donovan McNabb
9. Which running back led the NFL in runs over 20 yards?
A. Brian Westbrook
B. Adrian Peterson
C. LaDainian Tomlinson
D. Willie Parker
10. Randy Moss led the NFL with 23 touchdown receptions, who was second?
A. Terrell Owens
B. Plaxico Burress
C. T.J. Houshmandzadeh
D. Braylon Edwards
11. Who led the NFL in tackles last season with 174?
A. Ernie Sims
B. Patrick Willis
C. Ray Lewis
D. Brian Urlacher
12. Who led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,510 yards?
A. Reggie Wayne
B. Randy Moss
C. Chad Johnson
D. Terrell Owens
13. The top sack tandem on any team last year got to the QB 26.5 times. Which twosome was it?
A. Aaron Kampman and Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila
B. Patrick Kerney and Julian Peterson
C. DeMarcus Ware and Greg Ellis
D. Osi Umenyiora and Justin Tuck
14. The top scoring tandem excluding kickers got into the end zone 29 times. Which pair led the league?
A. Randy Moss and Laurence Maroney
B. Braylon Edwards and Jamal Lewis
C. Joseph Addai and Dallas Clark
D. LaDainian Tomlinson and Antonio Gates
15. Which player led the NFL in 2007 by returning three INTs for touchdowns?
A. Ronde Barber
B. Antrel Rolle
C. Antonio Cromartie
D. Thomas Howard
16. Which player led the NFL in combined sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles combined with 20.5?
A. Elvis Dumervil
B. Jason Taylor
C. James Harrison
D. Patrick Kerney
17. The Patriots led the NFL in points scored with 589 last year. Which team was second?
A. Dallas
B. Indianapolis
C. Cleveland
D. Green Bay
18. Which team scored the fewest points in the NFL last year with 13.7 per game?
A. Kansas City
B. Miami
C. San Francisco
D. Atlanta
19. Name the receiver who had the most receptions of 20-plus yards last year.
A. Chad Johnson
B. Reggie Wayne
C. Terrell Owens
D. Braylon Edwards
20. Select the top receiving tandem in combined receptions last year?
A. Terrell Owens and Jason Witten
B. Randy Moss and Wes Welker
C. T.J. Houshmandzadeh and Chad Johnson
D. Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin
Answer key:
1-D, 2-B, 3-B, 4-C, 5-A, 6-D, 7-C, 8-A, 9-C, 10-D, 11-B, 12-A, 13-C, 14-A, 15-B, 16-D, 17-A, 18-C, 19-A, 20-B