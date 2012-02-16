Governor urges Minn. lawmakers to move on Vikings stadium

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Mark Dayton said his administration and lawmakers "may be getting close to a site, a deal and a bill" for a new Minnesota Vikings football stadium.
The Democratic governor offered the update Wednesday night during his State of the State address. He urged lawmakers to press ahead on a proposal this session and not let it linger into the fall or beyond.
Dayton suggested some lawmakers may prefer to avoid a vote on the thorny issue until after the November election. He called that unfair to unemployed construction workers and the team.
The Vikings and public officials have yet to nail down where a new stadium would be built, how much it would cost or where the money would come from.
