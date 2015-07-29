Gosder Cherilus to visit Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions

Cherilus started 16 games for the Colts in 2013, but the right tackle's play fell off a cliff last season. Injuries and poor performance limited him to 13 starts and left Cherilus as the 70th-ranked blocker out of 84 qualifying tackles, per Pro Football Focus.
If Cherilus were to strike a deal in Detroit, it would be something of a homecoming. The veteran tackle played five seasons with the Lions.
The Bills, though, need plenty of help up front. Cherilus would arguably serve as a better option than Seantrel Henderson or Cyrus Kouandjio for Buffalo, but only if healthy. Chronic knee problems slashed his effectiveness in Indy and Cherilus isn't about to morph into Tony Boselli unless his body is right.
If Cherilus, 31, doesn't stick in Buffalo, we fully expect the Bills to mine the waiver wire for additional help. Their roster is filled with talent on offense, but their blockers are nothing close to what coordinator Greg Roman got used to during his four-year run with the San Francisco 49ers.