Gore's stock takes a tumble after Niners' offseason moves

M.F.: The list of players to retain starts with Stafford, Peterson (despite coming off anterior cruciate ligament surgery) and White. That leaves your final decision between Manning, Jackson, Bradshaw, Nelson and Britt. Manning loses some luster because of his age, plus the fact that you should keep Stafford. The final decision should be based, in part, on your league's scoring system. If it's a standard league, the running backs have added value. If it's a PPR format, the wideouts are better options -- especially Britt. Because this is a small league where more solid players will be available in the re-draft, though, I would keep the best player, regardless of position. To me, that player is Jackson. He is almost a required keeper in this case, too, since we're not so sure if Peterson will be available at the start of the 2012 campaign.