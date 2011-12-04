Gore reaches goal of becoming 49ers' franchise rushing leader

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 08:25 AM

SAN FRANCISCO -- Frank Gore is the San Francisco 49ers' new career rushing leader.

Gore ran for a 2-yard gain early in the second quarter Sunday against the St. Louis Rams to give him 7,345 career yards rushing, moving him past late Hall of Famer Joe Perry (7,344) for the most in franchise history.

The 28-year-old Gore, a two-time Pro Bowl selection in his seventh NFL season, has said it was a goal for this season to become the career rushing leader -- though getting back to the playoffs is a bigger priority.

Gore and his teammates are wearing No. 34 helmet decals this season in honor of Perry, the first player with back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and nicknamed "The Jet" for his sensational speed. He died in April at age 84.

