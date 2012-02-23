GOP plan cuts taxpayer share for Vikings stadium

The Vikings have for the last decade been pursuing taxpayer support to build a new football stadium to replace the Metrodome. They say that 30-year-old stadium is outdated and no longer able to generate the kind of profits to keep the team at the same level as franchises in other cities. The inability so far of state lawmakers to approve a stadium package has raised fears among the team's supporters and fans that the Vikings could move to another city, though at this point the team has no choice but to play the upcoming season in 2012 now that an NFL relocation deadline has passed for the year.