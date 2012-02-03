Goodell would like games in Mexico, England

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Commissioner Roger Goodell would like to see the NFL playing another regular season game in Mexico.
Asked about playing games in Latin America, Goodell said there's a great deal of interest there and he would like to get back to playing a regular season game in Mexico. He said it's "something we'd like to get done sooner than later."
Goodell said there are current discussions about setting up another game in Mexico.
The NFL Players Association has concerns about playing games in London and how the travel will affect players.