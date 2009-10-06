Goodell will speak to Cable, takes personal conduct 'very seriously'

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is watching as authorities investigate allegations that Oakland Raiders coach Tom Cable assaulted one of his assistants.
"We're closely monitoring the case and will continue to monitor the case. We like to make sure we understand what all the facts are before we comment on it," Goodell said Tuesday during an NFL Play 60 event in New Jersey.
La Canfora: No charges yet
"When the appropriate time comes, we will speak to the coach," the commissioner said. "The personal conduct rule applies to everyone in the NFL, from the commissioner to the players and including coaches. This is something we take very seriously."
The district attorney's office in Napa County, Calif., said this week that it is reviewing the police report from the investigation. But no decision has been made yet on whether or not to prosecute Cable, according to to Lee Philipson, the Assistant District Attorney for Napa County, California.
Philipson would say only that, "the case is under review," and that his office would make an announcement if any charges were forthcoming, according to NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.
Hanson initially did not tell police who his assailant was. His attorney, John McGuinn, said last week that Hanson told police that Cable was the coach who attacked him.
Cable denied the allegations in August. On Monday, Cable said he would not comment on the most recent reports, saying he'll let the legal process play out.
The Associated Press contributed to this report