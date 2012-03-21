NEW YORK -- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that DeMaurice Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association, will speak to his constituency at meetings this week, then Smith and union leadership will report back to Goodell with recommendations for player punishment in the New Orleans Saints "bounty" scandal.
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Goodell said he'll apply those recommendations to his own findings, then make a decision about player discipline. He didn't say there was a timetable.
As for Saints quarterback Drew Brees' tweet that he needs an explanation for Payton's season-long suspension, Goodell said the reasoning is well mapped-out in the release sent out Wednesday.