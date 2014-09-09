Goodell: We never were granted chance to see video

[Empty Body]
Panthers WR DJ Moore switches jersey number from No. 12 to No. 2
Fresh off a career year in 2020, the talented Panthers wideout will dawn a new number entering the 2021 season.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of rehab schedule, to participate in OTAs
Patrick Mahomes will be back on the practice field next week. The Chiefs QB remains ahead of schedule in his rehab from toe surgery this offseason and will be a limited participant in OTAs, James Palmer reports.
Russell Wilson drama is 'old news' to Seahawks, Pete Carroll says
It was a bit of a tumultuous season for the Seahawks concerning franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, but head coach Pete Carroll says that's all "old news to talk about" now with Wilson "fired up about his team."
Roundup: 49ers waive WR Marqise Lee, sign WR Bennie Fowler
Wide receiver Marquise Lee was waived by the 49ers after less than a week with the club, as San Francisco signed former Saints, Giants and Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler.
Jaguars signed TE Tim Tebow for one-year, minimum $920K deal
Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added.
Broncos promote Darren Mougey to director of player personnel
The Broncos continue to revamp their front office. Denver announced it has promoted assistant director of college scouting Darren Mougey to director of player personnel. With the move, Mougey is expected to work directly with new GM George Paton on all player personnel decisions.
Ryan Kerrigan 'fired up' to join former rival Eagles: 'I really feel wanted there'
Washington moved forward without Ryan Kerrigan, the club's all-time sack leader. Its loss is Philadelphia's gain. The new Eagles pass rusher said his former rivals recruited him heavily during free agency.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard 'super excited' about offensive upgrades
New York spent the offseason stockpiling new weapons on offense, signing star receiver Kenny Golladay, speedster John Ross, tight end Kyle Rudolph and drafting wideout Kadarius Toney in the first round.
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has no plans to retire anytime soon
Bruce Arians "retired" once before. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach has no plans to do so again any time soon.
Melvin Gordon out to prove he's still a 'high-caliber back' amid competitive Broncos RB room
Entering a contract year, Broncos RB Melvin Gordon is projected to be the starter in a crowded backfield, but the 28-year-old hopes to prove he can be the lead back beyond 2021.
Washington Football Team releases longtime starting RT Morgan Moses
The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it has released longtime starting right tackle Morgan Moses, along with offensive lineman Geron Christian.