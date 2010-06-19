Goodell to attend Packers' annual meeting, visit training camps

Goodell is also in the process of finalizing an itinerary to travel to training camps with Madden this summer, where he will travel on the Madden Cruiser. Greg Aiello, an NFL spokesman, confirmed the trip with Madden, and said Goodell would use the opportunity to interact with fans, players and solicit more feedback about how to improve the game on various levels. Aiello said the Commissioner is very excited about the trip and the league would announce the full dates once they are finalized.