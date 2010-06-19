Goodell to attend Packers' annual meeting, visit training camps

Commissioner Roger Goodell will interact with fans this summer during a Green Bay Packers shareholder meeting and while visiting training camps with John Madden.
Goodell will be in attendance at the Green Bay Packers' annual meeting of shareholders, set for July 29, at 11 a.m. in Lambeau Field. He is scheduled to answer questions submitted by shareholders after the conclusion of the meeting. Shareholders have the opportunity to submit questions when voting their proxies online, and also will be able to submit questions in writing the day of the meeting.
Goodell is also in the process of finalizing an itinerary to travel to training camps with Madden this summer, where he will travel on the Madden Cruiser. Greg Aiello, an NFL spokesman, confirmed the trip with Madden, and said Goodell would use the opportunity to interact with fans, players and solicit more feedback about how to improve the game on various levels. Aiello said the Commissioner is very excited about the trip and the league would announce the full dates once they are finalized.