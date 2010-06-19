Goodell to attend Packers' annual meeting, visit training camps

Published: Jun 19, 2010 at 05:17 AM

Commissioner Roger Goodell will interact with fans this summer during a Green Bay Packers shareholder meeting and while visiting training camps with John Madden.

Goodell will be in attendance at the Green Bay Packers' annual meeting of shareholders, set for July 29, at 11 a.m. in Lambeau Field. He is scheduled to answer questions submitted by shareholders after the conclusion of the meeting. Shareholders have the opportunity to submit questions when voting their proxies online, and also will be able to submit questions in writing the day of the meeting.

Goodell is also in the process of finalizing an itinerary to travel to training camps with Madden this summer, where he will travel on the Madden Cruiser. Greg Aiello, an NFL spokesman, confirmed the trip with Madden, and said Goodell would use the opportunity to interact with fans, players and solicit more feedback about how to improve the game on various levels. Aiello said the Commissioner is very excited about the trip and the league would announce the full dates once they are finalized.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo arrested on child indecency charge

Atlanta Falcons LB ﻿Barkevious Mingo﻿ was arrested Thursday in Texas on a charge of "indecency with a child, sexual contact," per Arlington Police Department records.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, the L.A. County District confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: 'I haven't decided anything'

As speculation regarding his future rages on, Larry Fitzgerald addressed the matter on Friday. His answer is sure to provide more questions than answers as training camp draws near.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW