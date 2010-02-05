Goodell: Suspended WR Stallworth will be reinstated

Published: Feb 05, 2010 at 05:12 AM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donte' Stallworth will be reinstated to play at some point after Sunday's Super Bowl, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday at his annual state-of-the-league address. Stallworth was suspended without pay for the 2009 season last August after reaching a plea agreement on a DUI manslaughter charge in Miami.

Donte' Stallworth, WR
Cleveland Browns

Career Statistics
Catches: 296

Yards: 4,383

Touchdowns: 32

Stallworth, who was under the influence while driving, struck and killed a pedestrian while driving on a causeway connecting Miami and Miami Beach on March 14, 2009. He served 24 days in jail and was placed on house arrest. Goodell did not say exactly when reinstatement into the NFL was forthcoming but it seems sooner, rather than later.

Goodell said he met with Stallworth for 45 minutes to an hour before the Dolphins' final regular-season game in Miami, where Stallworth lives. Goodell added that Stallworth seemed to be remorseful and worthy of reinstatement. Their conversation helped seal the reinstatement, Goodell said. Once Stallworth is re-instated, it will be up to the Browns and new team president Mike Holmgren as to whether the team wants to retain the receiver.

"We really haven't (made a decision)," Browns general manager Tom Heckert told reporters Wednesday. "It's something Randy (Browns owner Randy Lerner) is probably going to be involved in as well. We'll have to discuss it as an organization."

Cleveland drafted wideouts Mohamed Massaquoi and Brian Robiskie last season and has on its roster Pro Bowl return man/receiver Josh Cribbs, who could have his contract re-worked upwards. If Stallworth is released by Cleveland, he would be a free agent that could prove valuable to several receiver-needy teams like St. Louis, Chicago and Miami.

Whether those teams want to deal with the potential PR backlash is something that could impact Stallworth's employability.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans complete interview with Brian Flores one day after dismissing head coach David Culley

Less than one day after dismissing David Culley, the Houston Texans have officially begun their search for a new leader. The candidate? Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.
news

VIDEO: The Digital Athlete and How it's Revolutionizing Player Health & Safety

news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

2022 NFL Draft: 10 prospects who will boost their stock at Senior Bowl

With the Senior Bowl just around the corner, Chad Reuter provides a look at 10 NFL draft prospects who he expects to shine at the annual all-star game. Which QB will be on the rise after a week in Mobile, Ala.?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW