Goodell: Suspended WR Stallworth will be reinstated

Goodell said he met with Stallworth for 45 minutes to an hour before the Dolphins' final regular-season game in Miami, where Stallworth lives. Goodell added that Stallworth seemed to be remorseful and worthy of reinstatement. Their conversation helped seal the reinstatement, Goodell said. Once Stallworth is re-instated, it will be up to the Browns and new team president Mike Holmgren as to whether the team wants to retain the receiver.