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Goodell still gathering facts on incident involving Titans' Young

Published: Jun 17, 2010 at 02:43 PM

NEW YORK -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he still doesn't have enough information to make a decision on possibly disciplining Vince Young.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback received a misdemeanor assault citation after a fight early Sunday at a Dallas strip club. Goodell said Thursday that "right now we're gathering facts."

Surveillance video footage released by Dallas police showed the quarterback and several people talking in a small room before Young attacked someone in the room. Young has apologized and said he hopes he won't receive a suspension.

Goodell answered questions about Young after speaking to high school players at an NFL football clinic in Queens.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

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