Goodell still gathering facts on incident involving Titans' Young

NEW YORK -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says he still doesn't have enough information to make a decision on possibly disciplining Vince Young.
The Tennessee Titans quarterback received a misdemeanor assault citation after a fight early Sunday at a Dallas strip club. Goodell said Thursday that "right now we're gathering facts."
Surveillance video footage released by Dallas police showed the quarterback and several people talking in a small room before Young attacked someone in the room. Young has apologized and said he hopes he won't receive a suspension.
Goodell answered questions about Young after speaking to high school players at an NFL football clinic in Queens.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press