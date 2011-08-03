Goodell: Steelers LB Harrison won't be punished for comments

"We have a personal-conduct policy that's developed with the players that's part of our negotiations. It's important to the players in the league as well as the clubs," Goodell told NFL Network's Scott Hanson during a stop at Carolina Panthers training camp. "I think it's one of the reasons why we continue to have the reputation that we have, which we're going to conduct ourselves the right way and reflect well on what we do and the people who play this game and the fans who deserve that respect. So we're going to continue to make sure we do things the right way on and off the field."