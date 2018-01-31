Around the NFL

Goodell: Signing Kaepernick up to individual teams

Published: Jan 31, 2018 at 06:57 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Colin Kaepernick did not land a job with an NFL team for the entire 2017 season, which led to some frustration among other players.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at Wednesday's State of the League address that the decision to sign players like Kaepernick are team choices and the league office would not get involved to facilitate an opportunity.

"I've been very clear on this before that all the clubs, individually, have to make their own decisions about who's on the roster, who's not on the roster," Goodell said. "Colin, as you know, has filed a grievance, so I'm not going to talk specifically about that case. But I think that's something that the clubs have to make -- that decision. We as a league, do not get involved in that in any way. So I don't anticipate that in any way."

Kaepernick filed a grievance under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement in October alleging collusion that has denied him a job with a team.

Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem before games during the 2016 season to protest racial inequality and other social injustices. He visited with the Seahawks during the summer and was discussed as an option for the Ravens after Joe Flacco injured his back in training camp. Both squads declined to sign him, as did 30 other NFL teams.

