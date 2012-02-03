Goodell says no talks about NFL expanding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says expansion is not on the table at the moment.
At the start of his annual state of the NFL news conference Friday, Goodell was asked about returning a team to Los Angeles, and replied the league hasn't thought about it "at all."
However, he said Thursday that if the 32-team league puts a franchise in Los Angeles, it would probably expand to 34 teams.
Goodell reiterated that the league would like to have a team in LA, but said there are a lot of issues that have to be worked out. There are talks about two competing sites in Los Angeles, and Goodell thinks the two sides can be brought together.