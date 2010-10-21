Goodell says NFL looking at 'workplace conduct' in Favre probe

Published: Oct 21, 2010 at 02:37 PM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told fans in an NFL.com chat that "workplace conduct" is the main focus of the league's investigation into allegations of improper behavior by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brett Favre.

Goodell said Thursday that the Favre situation is being treated seriously while facts in the case are being gathered. The commissioner's response came after one participant in the session argued that players haven't been given "fair warning in the area of workplace conduct with women around."

"Each of these cases are looked at individually, and we have to be thorough and fair," Goodell said. "We also are working hard on the development of our workplace-conduct training program for all teams. We are working with experts in the field and expect to roll it out to our teams by the end of the season.

Brett Favre declined Wednesday to discuss allegations that he sent suggestive messages and lewd photos to a female New York Jets employee in 2008, when the quarterback played for the team.

"That's a league issue that I just have to leave at that," said Favre, who met with NFL vice president for security Milt Ahlerich on Tuesday in Minnesota.

Goodell also addressed numerous questions Thursday about player safety, a hot topic after the league's recent crackdown on players who make dangerous hits on opponents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

