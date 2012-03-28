Goodell says NFL looking at plans for 'spectacular' Super Bowl L

Published: Mar 28, 2012

Just what sort of memorable show the NFL puts on for its 50th Super Bowl is not yet known, but few are expecting subtle undertones or esoteric themes.

"We are looking at plans to make it spectacular," commissioner Roger Goodell told the media on Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk.com.

"I do not know who is bidding on it," the commissioner said. "I know there will be quite a bit of competition for it ... and that is an important game for us as a league."

Goodell said the 2016 game will be awarded in the fall, or "no later than a year from now."

NFL Network's Albert Breer reported in February that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to make a bid to host Super Bowl L. 

SportsBusiness Journal recently looked at possible locations for the game, identifying Santa Clara, Calif., (site of the new 49ers stadium), New Orleans, and Tampa, Fla., as the most likely contenders.

