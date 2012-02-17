Goodell says NFL committed to keeping teams where they are

Published: Feb 17, 2012 at 05:57 AM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday that the league is not currently planning on adding new teams, clarifying comments he made in early February about expanding in order to get a team to play in Los Angeles.

2012's notable free agents

Matt Flynn highlights a group of intriguing players waiting to hit the free agent market. Here's a list of some of the more notable ones. More ...

"We are not considering expansion," Goodell said in an interview with ESPN 1050 in New York.

Goodell had said on "Costas Live" on NBC Sports Network in early February that if the league were to place a team in Los Angeles, it would likely add two new teams rather than move one from another city. On Friday, he explained that he was answering a speculative question with a hypothetical response.

"When I was asked by Bob Costas recently (about expansion), he said, 'You just go to 33 teams.' I said, 'I don't think you would ever expand by one team, you'd expand by two teams.' But it was very clear that expansion's not something we've considered," Goodell said Friday.

He added that "it is something that we potentially could do down the road, having the kind of stability that we have, but we like our structure right now. We like the 32 teams. We think the scheduling is in a good place, we want to keep our teams where they are."

Organizations such as the St. Louis Rams and Minnesota Vikings have been dealing with unsettled stadium situations and have been mentioned as candidates for relocation. Without referring to any teams specifically, Goodell said the league is committed to preventing teams from moving.

"We are working hard to make sure we either get the stadiums built or do the kinds of things that are necessary to build the fan support to make those teams successful in those communities," he said, "and we'll look at the Los Angeles opportunity as it comes and try to figure out the right way to solve that problem if a solution can be determined."

Goodell did say that the league could do more internationally, such as "expanding our regular-season series in the UK and maybe even potentially in Canada."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Sam Darnold to the Panthers; Najee Harris on playing like Adrian Peterson; Easton Stick talks Trey Lance

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to the blockbuster Jets-Panthers trade that sent Sam Darnold to Carolina, and talk to Alabama's Najee Harris about Adrian Peterson. The duo also chats with Easton Stick about former North Dakota State teammate and top-10 draft prospect Trey Lance.
news

Brandon Staley: Chargers need to address 'hole' at left tackle

Chargers coach Brandon Staley admitted Thursday his team is well aware of its need at left tackle following the departure of 2020 starter ﻿Sam Tevi﻿, and will attempt to address it in the coming weeks -- or months.
news

Eagles OT Lane Johnson embraces challenge of younger teammates, return from ankle surgery

At 30 years old, Eagles tackle Lane Johnson is returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him in 2020. The challenges of rehab and the influx of younger talent has given him extra motivation entering next season.
news

Roundup: Jets re-sign special teamer Bennett Jackson, add OL depth with Corey Levin

Jets announce pair of signings, while Giants announce addition of three coaches.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW