Goodell says league expanding prime time games

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 05:26 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The NFL is increasing the number of Thursday night games so more of its teams can play in prime time.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said that there will be Thursday night games on the NFL Network from the second to the 15th week of the season, giving all of the league's teams a chance to appear in prime time on some outlet.

Those games will be in addition to the usual Sunday night and Monday night games, which tend to feature teams coming off good seasons.

Goodell revealed the television scheduling change at his state of the NFL news conference Friday.

He sidestepped a question about expanding the regular season schedule, saying it's something that would have to be evaluated along with the players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eight finalists announced for 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

The eight finalists for the 2021Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award have been named, the NFL announced on Thursday. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 30

The Colts activated three players from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 15 Senior Bowl prospects to watch in College Football Playoff

Who will NFL scouts have their eyes on when a trip to the national championship game is on the line? Chad Reuter highlights 15 senior prospects to watch in the College Football Playoff.
news

NFL collectively celebrates Inspire Change initiative in-season

For the first time, the NFL will collectively highlight its commitment to Inspire Change, its year-round social justice initiative, during Weeks 17 and 18.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW