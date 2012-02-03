Goodell not bothered by all the Manning talk

Published: Feb 03, 2012 at 04:59 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Commissioner Roger Goodell isn't bothered by all the talk about Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during Super Bowl week.

Manning's cloudy future because of a neck injury that forced him to miss the season has diverted attention from the NFL title game in Indianapolis. His brother Eli is the Giants quarterback and will be playing against New England on Sunday.

Goodell said at his annual state of the NFL news conference Friday that he understands why there's so much interest in Manning, given that he's such an important player to the league and the community.

Goodell said he's "not troubled at all" by all the talk about whether Manning will stay with the Colts or leave, and he doesn't think it has distracted from Super Bowl week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commanders' Ron Rivera still not ready to name Sam Howell as Week 1 starting quarterback

Despite the belief that it's only a matter of time before Ron Rivera names Sam Howell the Week 1 starter, the Commanders coach isn't yet ready to make that declaration. 
news

Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: No issues being called out by DC Wink Martindale 

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale recently called out linebacker ﻿Kayvon Thibodeaux﻿ in front of the entire D. The second-year edge rusher didn't mind getting singled out.
news

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel 'very happy' with RB group after missing out on Dalvin Cook

The Miami Dolphins lost out on adding Dalvin Cook, but coach Mike McDaniel likes the current crew in the running backs room. "There's been a ton of development since camp started," McDaniel said Wednesday. 
news

Jayron Kearse on Cowboys practice fights: Defense 'not taking (expletive)' from 'all 32 teams' 

With the Dallas Cowboys not conducting joint practices this offseason, it was their own offense and defense at each other's throats on the final day of training before departing Southern California. "It gets spicy out here," safety Jayron Kearse said Wednesday.   