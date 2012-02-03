Goodell not bothered by all the Manning talk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Commissioner Roger Goodell isn't bothered by all the talk about Colts quarterback Peyton Manning during Super Bowl week.
Manning's cloudy future because of a neck injury that forced him to miss the season has diverted attention from the NFL title game in Indianapolis. His brother Eli is the Giants quarterback and will be playing against New England on Sunday.
Goodell said at his annual state of the NFL news conference Friday that he understands why there's so much interest in Manning, given that he's such an important player to the league and the community.
Goodell said he's "not troubled at all" by all the talk about whether Manning will stay with the Colts or leave, and he doesn't think it has distracted from Super Bowl week.