Goodell: NFL to insist new labor deal includes HGH testing

"The players and the owners have got to understand that this is bigger than them, and that we've got a lot of folks who are spending their hard-earned dollars to come and watch football games, and many of them struggle for those dollars, and there are a lot of people out work," Cummings said. "I would hope that Congress would not have to get involved in this. ... That is not something I would advocate for. We have enough problems we're dealing with, as it is."