Goodell: NFL committed to Super Bowl in Indianapolis

Published: May 04, 2011 at 06:50 PM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Roger Goodell expects to be watching a Super Bowl in Indianapolis, and he's still hoping it takes place in February.

The NFL commissioner took questions Wednesday night from Colts' season ticket-holders and the topics ranged from the proposed 18-game regular season to the drop-dead date for reaching a collective bargaining agreement that would end the lockout.

Colts fans were most interested, though, in whether the city's first Super Bowl would be played, as scheduled, Feb. 5.

"I do feel strongly that we made a commitment to the city of Indianapolis," he said. "We look forward to being there. We look forward to playing in Indianapolis and we'll stand behind that commitment."

The response should not be a surprise to Indy fans.

Super Bowl organizers said months ago if this season's title game was canceled, something that has never happened, they had been told Indy would get a future Super Bowl, presumably in 2015. New Orleans has the 2013 game, and New York is scheduled to host the 2014 Super Bowl -- something Goodell reminded the roughly 4,000 fans who were on the conference call.

When would the league be in jeopardy of losing games, and presumably a Super Bowl?

Goodell would not give a drop-dead date, though the league's preference, he said, is to play all 16 regular-season games and the full preseason schedule.

But the league does have some built-in wiggle room if the lockout persists.

NFL officials asked city organizers to keep open two weekends for the Super Bowl, the originally scheduled date and Feb. 12.

The league also could eliminate the open week between conference championship games and the Super Bowl, and there is a possibility bye weeks were scheduled in such a way that the league could get another week back that way.

If true, the league could make up as many as three games, if the season did not start on time.

Clearly, though, Goodell believes time is of the essence and acknowledged he wanted a deal sooner rather than later.

Colts owner Jim Irsay is in the same camp.

On his Twitter account Wednesday night, Irsay wrote this from New York: "About a third of NFL Owners n town,the sentiment is let's get out of the courts n get2 collective bargaining n get this thing solved to 2019."

Goodell would not say whether an 18-game season would become a reality, only that fans have shown interest in trading two preseason games for two more regular-season games.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers WRs Mike Evans (hamstring), Chris Godwin (knee), RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) exit early vs. Bucs

Buccaneers wideouts Mike Evans (hamstring) injury and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ (knee) were each ruled out at halftime of Sunday night's game. 
news

Raiders-Browns preview: What to watch for Monday on NFL Network

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down three things to watch for in Monday's NFL Network exclusive game when the Las Vegas Raiders face the host Cleveland Browns.
news

Ravens come up short again on go-ahead two-point try in loss to Packers

For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens, trailing by one point with the game on the line, opted to go for a two-point conversion to win in regulation. They would fall short once again in a fashion eerily reminiscent to their loss to Pittsburgh in Week 13.
news

Packers lock up third NFC North title in a row

By virtue of its win over the Baltimore, Green Bay clinched its third consecutive NFC North title on Sunday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW