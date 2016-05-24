Goodell: NFL advisors weren't consulted for NIH report

"We made a commitment to the NIH. It is normal practice for you have to discussions back and forth with the NIH," Goodell said. "We have several members that are advisors on our committees including Betsy Nabel, including (Richard) Ellenbogen, who have had experience with NIH or worked with NIH. These are very important to continue to have that kind of dialogue, two appropriate channels, which our advisors have. They have those relationships. It's a standard practice. We have our commitment of $30 million to the NIH, we're not pulling that back one bit. We continue to focus on things that our advisors believe are important to study. Ultimately, it's NIH's decision."