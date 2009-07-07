Goodell, Mora reach summit of 14,411-foot Mount Rainier in charity climb

"You know in football, there's always that one play that defines a game? I think for Roger, that was the moment that defined his climb. It was a little gut check," Whittaker said Thursday in a phone interview, back down near sea level after the expert climber and his renowned mountaineering partner, Ed Viesturs, successfully led first-time climbers Goodell, Seahawks coach Jim Mora and others to the 14,411-foot peak, the tallest point in the rugged Cascade range.