Goodell: Indianapolis excelling as Super Bowl host

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Indianapolis has exceeded the NFL's high expectations so far as a first-time Super Bowl host.
Goodell spoke at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chase Near Eastside Legacy Center on Thursday. He congratulated the Indianapolis Host Committee and said people across the world are talking about the city "in glowing terms."
Goodell said the city's success so far starts with the people and the hospitality. He said the city is well prepared and well organized.
Though he says the city is off to a great start, he wouldn't talk about the possibility of hosting another Super Bowl. He said it's "still in the second quarter," and that he'd like to see the city finish strong over the weekend.