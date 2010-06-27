Goodell has message for NFL's newest players at symposium

"I told them all about the next few days obviously is designed to help them not only transition into the NFL but also beyond the NFL and it starts with being good men and making sure that you can have as long a career as possible," Goodell said. "Then I mentioned how life changes quickly. One of the rookies I spoke to today, Chad Jones, is in the hospital actually fighting for his life. It sounds like he's doing well, but he's got a long road back.