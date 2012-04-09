Analysis

Goodell doesn't budge on Saints' punishment, sends message

Published: Apr 09, 2012 at 06:38 AM

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis and assistant head coach Joe Vitt will serve their suspensions as originally cast by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, it was announced Monday. The Saints also won't have second-round picks for the next two drafts (though the 2013 forfeiture could change to a later-round pick) and will have to pay the $500,000 fine, all punishment for the bounty scandal.

Their appeals to Goodell last week didn't change his mind. Few thought the commissioner would budge and his rubber-stamping of the severe discipline proved this final gasp for a reprieve came too late.

Goodell sends clear message

Goodell made an even more authoritative statement with this rejection of the appeals. If the league comes asking questions, it isn't doing so on a whim. Its investigation will be thorough and conclusive before it acts, initially. Only staggering new information will cause it to change its mind on appeal.

Goodell also showed the broad authority of which he's been empowered. To some, especially the NFL Players Association, it's too much power. Maybe so, but everyone knows his reach. They also know his intent, especially on issues of player safety. He has sent a strong message that is a baseline for everyone to understand. If people don't understand the message they only have themselves to blame.

Goodell originally wanted to hear their honesty, contrition and plans moving forward during the NFL's investigation, which started after the Saints championship run in 2009-2010. Instead, Goodell said he was repeatedly lied to and misled. Coming clean now can't make up for declining multiple opportunities to do so in years past.

It's also too late to claim that former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was a rogue coach, an accusation Vitt's attorney, David Cornwell, made last Thursday after Vitt's 90-minute appeal hearing with Goodell. The league knew Williams was the bad guy in all this. That's why he has been suspended indefinitely.

Lombardi: Rogue mentality

Gregg Williams has always been an independent contractor. Michael Lombardi says this fueled his bad behavior. **More ...**

Everyone else failed to stop Williams, tried to cover up what was going on and assumed things wouldn't get as ugly as they got. Even after the league warned them they were being watched, the Saints continued the program.

The explosive audio tape of Williams telling players to target other players' injuries was little more than public confirmation of what the NFL already knew. The tape might have been new, but the information wasn't. In fact, the NFL said its investigation proved Williams and players offered money for what Williams described in the audio tape. There was no sound of that during Williams' rant before this season's playoff game against the 49ers.

The info the league had was worse than what we heard.

With things unfolding as expected, at least we know where everybody stands, for the most part. Payton is out of work beginning April 16 and can't return until the completion of the Super Bowl. Loomis and Vitt can carry on through the offseason with their eight- and six-game suspensions, respectively, starting the first week of the regular season.

The decision to appeal did work to some degree. By Payton getting the start of his suspension pushed back to April 16, he bought himself just more than two weeks to help the Saints get things in order before he has to divest himself. New Orleans also could recoup its second-round pick in 2013, although it would be at the expense of a later-round pick. That is a win.

All the individuals could also get some financial relief.

These stipulations all come with the caveat that those involved remain on good behavior, don't attempt to breach the terms of their suspension and get involved in outreach programs to dissuade coaches and players from bounties and targeting opponents for injury.

Player suspensions coming soon

The next step will be penalizing the 22-27 players cited in the league's findings. League officials have said punishment will be harsh, largely because players were the ones who primarily funded the bounty pool.

Linebacker Jonathan Vilma was singled out in the league's investigation for offering $10,000 in bounty. A suspension of Vilma is expected, with the Saints safeguarding themselves by signing three linebackers in free agency, including former Falcons' tackling machine Curtis Lofton, who plays the same Mike linebacker spot as Vilma. Fines likely will be doled out, as well, for most of the players found to be involved.

That ruling is expected between now and the beginning of the draft (April 26). The league likely won't taint the positive event that is the draft with this type of news, so that judgment could come sooner rather than later. That is probably best for the Saints at this point. New Orleans needs to make its next move and having knowledge of where things stand should help.

Next step: Interim coach

The chatter about Bill Parcells stepping in for Payton died down last week, but it could heat up again with this snuffing of appeals. A source with knowledge of the situation said there are still numerous factors in play that seemingly would make Parcells a long shot -- but it can't be ruled out.

Lombardi: A perfect match

Is Bill Parcells the right man to take over the Saints in the 2012 season? No doubt about it, writes Michael Lombardi. **More ...**

Loomis and team owner Tom Benson will make the decision on who to hire -- not Payton, who can only recommend who takes the reins. They could feel more comfortable promoting offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who took over play-calling duties for Payton last season when Payton sustained a knee injury.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who served as head coach of the Rams the past three seasons, could step in, but he's too new to a well-structured situation and could have a style that doesn't mesh with what Payton has in place. Offensive line coach Aaron Kromer is another option.

Carmichael has a relationship with quarterback Drew Brees, whose unsettled contract situation is a potential powder keg in this whole mess. Though Carmichael likely would run the offense whether Parcells or anyone else is the interim coach, Brees' comfort level with whomever is in place can't be overstated.

The Saints also would have to comply with the Rooney Rule, interviewing a minority candidate for the job before anyone could be hired. There also is the possibility that Vitt could still be named as Payton's fill-in. He could run the offseason program, mini-camps and OTAs during the summer and turn things over to Carmichael or someone else until his return for the seventh game of the season. That isn't ideal cohesion, but it might be the Saints' Band-Aid solution.

Follow Steve Wyche on Twitter @wyche89

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL RB Index, Week 10: Four running backs whose production should skyrocket in second half

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four NFL running backs poised to take off in the second half of the season. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 players at the position right now.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Bengals back in top 10 for first time since Week 1; Pats lowest AFC team

With Joe Burrow looking like he's back to 100 percent, the Bengals are BACK. How high does Cincinnati fly in the latest edition of the Power Rankings? Eric Edholm provides his updated rundown of the league hierarchy, from 1 to 32.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Will Rams make highest pick since selecting Jared Goff?

Will the Rams be making their highest pick since selecting Jared Goff first overall in 2016? Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha hands out 10 unconventional awards at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, a look at who's rising/sliding, a shake-up in the MVP race and a glance ahead at the must-see game of Week 10.
news

Very good Cowboys still nowhere after losing another 'game of inches'

In Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys showed once again that they are almost there. And yet, in the only way that ultimately matters, especially in Dallas, they are still nowhere, Judy Battista writes.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

With Travis Kelce quieted, Patrick Mahomes leaned on other receivers to help the Chiefs bounce back against the Dolphins in Germany. Around the NFL breaks down what you need to know from Sunday's action.
news

NFL defenses that CAN win a championship; plus, the early Coach of the Year and A.J. Brown's domination

"Defenses win championships." How much does this age-old adage apply in today's offense-driven NFL? Well, Bucky Brooks spotlights five Ds that CAN spark a run to the Lombardi Trophy. Plus, the midseason Coach of the Year and the secret to A.J. Brown's success.
news

NFL RB Index, Week 9: Re-drafting rookie running backs -- De'Von Achane leapfrogs Bijan Robinson!

Bijan Robinson was the first rusher selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, but has the pecking order changed over the past two months of live action? Maurice Jones-Drew re-drafts top rookie running backs. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 RBs in the league today.
news

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Davante Adams thrives after Raiders restart; Zach Wilson > Justin Herbert

Will significant changes in Las Vegas help Raiders star Davante Adams catch fire? Could Zach Wilson and the Jets get the best of Justin Herbert's Chargers? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 9 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 9: Jalen Hurts back on top; Patrick Mahomes slips to No. 3

Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott are trending up in the QB Index heading into their highly anticipated Week 9 matchup. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes is moving in the opposite direction. Check out Nick Shook's full quarterback rankings, 1-32.