 Skip to main content
Advertising

Goodell criticizes quality of Pro Bowl

Published: Feb 05, 2012 at 06:35 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he is disappointed in the quality of last week's Pro Bowl and changes must be considered, perhaps even dropping the game altogether.

Speaking on ESPN Radio, Goodell says this year's Pro Bowl wasn't "the kind of football we want to be demonstrating to our fans, and you heard it from the fans, the fans were actively booing in the stands."

Goodell made his remarks on Sunday, hours before the start of the Super Bowl.

Goodell has spoken to the NFL Players Association about his disappointment, adding, "We are going to either have to improve the quality of what we are doing in the Pro Bowl or consider other changes, or even consider eliminating the game if that is the kind of quality of game we are going to provide."

The AFC won the game 59-41.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's prioritization of player safety leads to promising injury data for 2023 season

Judy Battista reports on how the NFL's continued effort to prioritize player safety has led to promising injury data from the 2023 NFL season, specifically when it comes to lower extremity injuries.
news

Injury Data Since 2015

news

2024 NFL Draft: Six prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl

Which 2024 NFL Draft prospects helped themselves in Thursday's East-West Shrine Bowl? Chad Reuter spotlights six standouts from the all-star game.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.