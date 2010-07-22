Goodell, Bengals RB Benson have 'productive discussion'

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday, Benson's agent told the team’s official website.
"The Commissioner and Cedric had a frank and productive discussion regarding the benefits of playing in the NFL as well as the price to enjoy those benefits," agent David Cornwell wrote in a text message to Bengals.com reporter Geoff Hobson. "Cedric is his best advocate and I believe the Commissioner was pleased with their discussion."
Benson has faced criminal charges three times and recently was arrested on an assault charge in Austin, Texas.
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis told *The Cincinnati Enquirer* earlier this week that he doesn't believe his running back will be suspended under the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
"I don't know why we're even talking about Cedric being suspended a game," Lewis said. "... To me, it's unbelievable. It wouldn't be brought up in 31 other cities in the country I think.
"The truth about (the case) is that Cedric got sucker-punched in a bar," Lewis added. "That's the thing. And only because it was Cedric Benson does it become news."
The Bengals are still waiting for the league's final decision on the matter. Benson was arrested twice in a one-month span in 2008 on alcohol charges that were later dropped.
Benson was arrested June 29 and charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching a bar employee in the face one month earlier.
According to the police arrest affidavit, Benson was at Annie's West bar in Austin's Sixth Street entertainment district May 30 when he and another patron got into an altercation that left the running back spitting blood from a cut lip. After staff intervened, witnesses told police that Benson shoved a bar worker and was verbally abusive. After being asked to leave, Benson was escorted to the door.
"As they took him outside, he continued to push and shove," senior police officer Veneza Aguinaga said shortly after the arrest.
Bartender Bryan White told police that once outside, Benson complained to people passing by that "all these white boys are ganging up on me and kicking me out." White said he told Benson that he wouldn't take time out of his night just to kick him out, then the running back punched him in the face.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.