Goodell: Aldon Smith's rehab a factor in any discipline

Aldon Smith's decision to enter an in-patient treatment facility last month will be taken into consideration when it comes time to determine punishment for his transgressions, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
"Certainly," Goodell told reporters Saturday, per CSN Bay Area. "The issue here is not to discipline players. The issue here is to stop the behavior. And Aldon, to your point, has voluntarily said, 'I need help.' We are obviously there to support him, and the 49ers did a great job getting him into a facility to try to get that help. And so we all support that. So, yes, it will be factor, for sure."
The San Francisco 49ers' pass rusher entered in-patient treatment for substance abuse last month and remains on the team's reserve/non-football illness list following his September arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Smith also was charged this month with three felony counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon.
Given all the opportunities for potential discipline, Smith's alcohol treatment is a factor, but it won't be the only consideration, especially if he is convicted on the weapons charges.
It is the second consecutive day of good news for Smith. On Friday, 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said the team hoped Smith would stay in San Francisco long-term when his rookie contract expires after next season.
Before any of that can happen, Smith needs to get well.