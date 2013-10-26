Goodell: Aldon Smith's rehab a factor in any discipline

"Certainly," Goodell told reporters Saturday, per CSN Bay Area. "The issue here is not to discipline players. The issue here is to stop the behavior. And Aldon, to your point, has voluntarily said, 'I need help.' We are obviously there to support him, and the 49ers did a great job getting him into a facility to try to get that help. And so we all support that. So, yes, it will be factor, for sure."