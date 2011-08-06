Goodbye, Green: Packers' all-time leading rusher hangs it up

Published: Aug 05, 2011 at 09:32 PM

Ahman Green, the Green Bay Packers' all-time rushing leader, announced his retirement Friday after 12 seasons in the league.

Green, who had 8,322 yards as a Packer, said he hopes to sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the team, ESPN 540 reported.

Green, 34, left the Packers as a free agent for the Houston Texans following the 2006 season only 47 yards shy of the franchise rushing record but returned in 2009 as a backup, carrying the ball 41 times for 160 yards -- good enough to break Hall of Famer Jim Taylor's team mark. Green then spent time with the UFL's Omaha NightHawks and the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.

"I knew it was going to be a limited role," Green said about his return to Green Bay. "To break Jim Taylor's record, that did a lot for me. It took a monkey off my back. That was on my mind when I went down to Houston. I never knew how close I was to breaking certain records. But when I was told how many yards I had left, I slapped myself, because I knew that could've been in one carry."

Green was named to four consecutive Pro Bowls and set the Packers' single-season rushing record with 1,883 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in 2003, his fourth season in Green Bay.

He finished his career with 9,205 yards on 2,056 carries and 60 touchdowns.

