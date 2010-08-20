Good sign: Vikings' Harvin out of hospital after migraine scare

"He had a few (migraines) last year that he dealt with and we dealt with, and if it was his first choice, he'd be here for all the prep for every week," Childress said. "But the fact is he has played well in games that he's had a migraine the week of the game, and it just matters whether it's a short one, a hard one, a two-day one and then what he was able to get out of the game plan."