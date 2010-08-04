Good news for Giants: Nicks' knee injury isn't serious

Published: Aug 04, 2010 at 10:13 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York Giants said Wednesday that wide receiver Hakeem Nicks' right knee injury isn't serious.

The team said Nicks has had two MRIs since hyperextending his knee during practice Tuesday, and neither showed any significant injury.

Nicks, the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2009, had the second MRI performed Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, where he was examined by team surgeon Dr. Russell Warren.

Nicks, who was practicing once per day as he comes back from offseason toe surgery, could possibly return to practice as early as Thursday.

Nicks had 47 receptions for 790 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He finished third on the Giants in receptions behind Steve Smith and Mario Manningham.

