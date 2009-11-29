Good news for Falcons: RBs Turner, Norwood active vs. Bucs

Published: Nov 29, 2009 at 05:33 AM

ATLANTA -- Falcons running backs Michael Turner and Jerious Norwood are back in uniform for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Turner, the Falcons' leading rusher with 831 yards, returns after missing one game with an ankle injury. Norwood is back after missing the last five games with a hip flexor injury.

Jason Snelling started for the Falcons last week and ran 25 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns during a 34-31 overtime loss to the New York Giants.

There are no surprises on the Bucs' inactive list. Tight end Kellen Winslow (knee) and wide receiver Antonio Bryant (knee) are active after being listed as probable on the team's injury report.

The Bucs' inactives included offensive linemen Sean Murphy and James Lee; wide receivers Yamon Figurs, Terrence Nunn and Brian Clark; and defensive linemen Dre Moore and Kyle Moore.

