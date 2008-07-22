Good deal: Dolphins, Redskins, and Taylor all winners

Brian Baldinger, NFL Playbook: I can't believe there weren't a line of teams ready to acquire Taylor, especially for the level of compensation. If you're Washington, you're getting a proven guy for two years. Washington has never had a pass rusher like this. This is a guy who changes games. He's instantly the best pass rusher in that division; he's the most complete. And it's not like he has to come in and learn a lot.