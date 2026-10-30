Goo Goo Dolls to headline Thanksgiving halftime show for Bills vs. Chiefs at Highmark Stadium

October 30, 2026 (Buffalo, NY) -- The Bills are bringing some hometown flavor to one of the biggest games of the season. Buffalo rock icons Goo Goo Dolls will headline a special halftime performance when the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Night at Highmark Stadium. The nationally televised matchup on NBC will showcase one of Western New York's most beloved bands on one of football's biggest stages.

Presented by M&T Bank, Goo Goo Dolls halftime performance will take place on the Bills Legends Deck, creating a unique concert experience that can be seen throughout the stadium. Fans will also receive PixMob light-up bracelets at their seats, transforming the crowd into an interactive part of the show with synchronized lighting effects throughout Highmark Stadium.

Led by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

On the heels of going viral, the band’s Diamond-certified hit “Iris” has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Originally released in 1998, the GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

With Bills Mafia filling Highmark Stadium and a national audience tuning in, the performance will spotlight the deep connection between the team, the city and one of Buffalo's most recognizable musical acts.

About Goo Goo Dolls:

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

On the heels of going viral, the band’s Diamond-certified hit “Iris” has garnered over 6 billion streams worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone. Originally released in 1998, the 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and recently received a new version by SZA in addition to being covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers and sombr yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog. Earlier this year, the track was nominated for “Best Throwback Song” at the American Music Awards.

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band’s Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that’s led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.