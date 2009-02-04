Gonzalez, Lewis know how to hang 10 -- as in trips to Hawaii

"I just incorporated it in a lot of different places in my workouts, and it's given me the challenge that I needed," Lewis said. "Greatness is not just one big thing -- it's a lot of small things done well. So whether it's Tony working out the way he's always worked out or he's catching a number of passes he catches each day, or whether it's me sitting down for film study for hours and hours and hours, whether it's the crazy workouts, these are the things you can look back on in your career (as reasons for individual success)."