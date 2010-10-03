Gonzalez becomes first TE to top 12,000 receiving yards

ATLANTA -- Tony Gonzalez became the first NFL tight end with 12,000 receiving yards Sunday in the Falcons' game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Gonzalez caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Matt Ryan late in the second quarter to surpass the 12,000-yard threshold.
In Atlanta's season-opening loss at Pittsburgh, Gonzalez became the first NFL tight with 1,000 career catches.
Gonzalez spent his first 12 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before the Falcons acquired him in a draft-week trade last year.
