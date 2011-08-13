Gone but not forgotten, Boss thanks Giants' faithful

One week after leaving the Giants for the Oakland Raiders, tight end Kevin Boss had a warm message for his New York fans.
"With everything happening so fast last week I didn't have a chance to say proper goodbyes to my fans in NY," Boss tweeted via @KevinBossman on Friday. "The last 4 yrs have been the best 4 yrs of my life and u guys the fans are what made it unforgettable! And a special thanks to the fans who have stood by my side and respected the difficult decision I made for my family."
He then quickly pivoted to the fans of the team with which he signed a four-year, $16 million contract last week.
"With that being said I am so excited about this next chapter in my life and so proud to be an Oakland Raider!" Boss wrote.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning might miss Boss as much as the fans. Boss' departure followed this week by wide receiver Steve Smith's signing with the Philadelphia Eagles have cost Manning two of his favorite targets. Boss was one of Manning's top red-zone targets and Smith, a Manning favorite on third downs, set a team record in 2009 with 107 catches for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns.
Boss, 27, had 35 catches for 531 yards and five touchdowns last season in New York. He has 119 catches for 1,600 yards and 18 touchdowns in his four-year career. Smith, 26, recovering from major knee surgery after an injury last season, had 220 catches for 2,386 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons in New York.