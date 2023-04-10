Around the NFL

Golfer Jon Rahm jokingly blames Cardinals TE Zach Ertz for four-putt Masters start

Published: Apr 10, 2023 at 07:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm opened his tournament with a four-putt double bogey before turning things around to run away with the victory Sunday at Augusta.

After donning his first green jacket, Rahm called out Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz for a text sent before the fateful first hole.

"For those people who believe in jinxing other players, people, whatever it may be, Thursday morning, when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time, I saw a text from a good friend of mine, and I’m going to name him because he’s a Super Bowl-winning champion, Zach Ertz," Rahm said. "He sent the text, and I'm going to paraphrase here, but he said, 'That first green looking like a walk in the park, or something like that, right now.' Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you, Zach. Don't ever do that again, please."

Fellow friend and recently retired star defensive end J.J. Watt confirmed the text exchange by sharing screenshots of the back-and-forth.

"Let's have a day, Jon!! Start fast!!" Ertz wrote.

Watt replied: "Let's go, Jon!!! Pretend you're playing with Zach and I. You'll set the course record."

"First hole green looks like a walk in the park," Ertz said.

In a separate text exchange with only Watt, Ertz wrote after Rahm yanked his putts on the first green: "4 putt to start the round…not ideal," to which Watt replied, "Horrendous. I said pretend you're playing WITH us not like (you're) playing LIKE us."

Maybe the comment got into Rahm's head to open the Masters, but he quickly settled down, birdieing the next two holes en route to a 65 opening round. The 28-year-old skated away with the tournament victory on Sunday leading the entire back nine and finishing the weekend 12 under par.

"I apologize for absolutely nothing!" Ertz wrote on Twitter in response to Rahm's comments. "You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!"

Related Content

news

Bucs RB Chase Edmonds eager to prove doubters wrong after 'humbling' 2022 season

After a disappointing 2022 season, where he failed to deliver in both Miami and Denver, RB Chase Edmonds hopes to rebound with the new-look Buccaneers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rob Gronkowski says 'there's no chance' of NFL return: 'I'm happily retired'

You can close the door on a potential Rob Gronkowski return. The former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end told TMZ last week he wouldn't unretire again to resume his Hall of Fame career.

news

Panthers hosting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Top 30 visit Tuesday

The Panthers continue to use every avenue to evaluate the quarterbacks ahead of selecting the No. 1 overall pick. On Tuesday, the club will bring in Alabama QB Bryce Young for a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

WR Odell Beckham agrees to terms with Ravens on one-year deal worth up to $18 million

Wide receiver Odell Beckham has agreed to terms on a one-year, $18 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Ex-Bengal Carson Palmer tabs Joe Burrow over Patrick Mahomes as best QB: 'He's more consistent'

The Bengals and Chiefs need no help bolstering their rivalry, but a former Cincinnati quarterback decided to add fuel to the fire by mentioning Joe Burrow as the NFL's best QB over Patrick Mahomes.

news

Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios on Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle: 'Truly one of the best wide receiver duos in the league'

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios says Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are "one of the best wide receiver duos" in the NFL.

news

Odell Beckham visiting Jets on Monday; will receive physical, discuss possible Aaron Rodgers-led offense

The Jets are hosting the three-time Pro Bowler on a visit on Monday in which he'll undergo a physical, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Super Bowl LVII defeat 'played a factor' in Eagles C Jason Kelce continuing career: 'You know it's close'

Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed his decision to return to Philadelphia for a 13th season on Friday, admitting that while he still wants to play, a defeat on the game's largest stage also played a factor.

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas gives positive outlook on Aaron Rodgers: 'He's gonna be here'

New York Jets general manager provided an Aaron Rodgers update at a live event hosted by Audacy's WFAN Sports Radio on Friday, telling spectators, "He's gonna be here."

news

Aidan Hutchinson: Lions 'stargazing' seeing WR Jameson Williams' potential for 2023 season

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had an outstanding rookie season on the way to a runner-up finish for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's now hoping his fellow first-round pick, wide receiver Jameson Williams, will have a similarly explosive 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE