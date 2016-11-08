Golden Tate's sudden-death flip is best of Week 9

Published: Nov 08, 2016 at 12:13 PM

Detroit is making a comeback. The phrase oft-utilized to predict the Motor City's industrial resurgence could easily apply to its cardiac football team. The Lions pulled off yet another fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday, thanks to Matthew Stafford's golden arm, Matt Prater's rocket leg and an in-your-face catch-and-run-and-flip from a Detroit receiver in the midst of his own comeback.

Golden Tate's acrobatic sudden-death touchdown tumble topped Week 9's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.

The score came on the heels of two momentum-swinging drives. After the Vikings scored to grab a three-point lead with just 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Stafford led a two-play, 35-yard drive in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 59-yard field goal from Prater. The quick turnaround shocked Minnesota's previously impenetrable defense, and was a sign of things to come.

Detroit won the coin toss in overtime and chose to receive. The Lions converted three third downs in a row -- one via penalty -- before being faced with a fourth third down on the Vikings' 28-yard line. With the Minnesota fans roaring, Stafford took the snap in shotgun with two wideouts set to his right blanketed by man coverage and Tate to his left shadowed by safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Despite being targeted by two of Minnesota's top defensive backs, Tate found space on a 15-yard out and caught Stafford's pass just a few steps from the sideline.

Instead of running out of bounds to secure the first down and continue the drive, Tate instinctively cut back. The wideout's juke sent Rhodes, who was closing fast, flying out of bounds. With his back briefly toward the end zone, Tate shoved off Smith and sped off toward the far pylon, toward another victory. 

Always the showman, Tate topped off his game-winning grab with a boastful, if not reckless flip into the end zone, giving safety Andrew Sendejo some "cheeky" treatment in the process. The win moved Detroit within a half-game of the lead in the NFC North.

Also on the countdown: Mike Wallace: still fast. ... Fat Guy Interception Alert! ... Jimmy Graham can catch touchdowns with one hand tied behind his back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Matt Nagy faces make-or-break season in Chicago; five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential

Is the clock ticking on the Matt Nagy era in Chicago? Bucky Brooks says this is a make-or-break season for the Bears head coach. Plus, five NFL players with Shohei Ohtani potential, an emerging trend in team-building and more.
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW