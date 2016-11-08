Golden Tate's sudden-death flip is best of Week 9

Detroit is making a comeback. The phrase oft-utilized to predict the Motor City's industrial resurgence could easily apply to its cardiac football team. The Lions pulled off yet another fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday, thanks to Matthew Stafford's golden arm, Matt Prater's rocket leg and an in-your-face catch-and-run-and-flip from a Detroit receiver in the midst of his own comeback.
Golden Tate's acrobatic sudden-death touchdown tumble topped Week 9's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.
The score came on the heels of two momentum-swinging drives. After the Vikings scored to grab a three-point lead with just 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Stafford led a two-play, 35-yard drive in 21 seconds to set up a game-tying 59-yard field goal from Prater. The quick turnaround shocked Minnesota's previously impenetrable defense, and was a sign of things to come.
Detroit won the coin toss in overtime and chose to receive. The Lions converted three third downs in a row -- one via penalty -- before being faced with a fourth third down on the Vikings' 28-yard line. With the Minnesota fans roaring, Stafford took the snap in shotgun with two wideouts set to his right blanketed by man coverage and Tate to his left shadowed by safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Despite being targeted by two of Minnesota's top defensive backs, Tate found space on a 15-yard out and caught Stafford's pass just a few steps from the sideline.
Instead of running out of bounds to secure the first down and continue the drive, Tate instinctively cut back. The wideout's juke sent Rhodes, who was closing fast, flying out of bounds. With his back briefly toward the end zone, Tate shoved off Smith and sped off toward the far pylon, toward another victory.
Always the showman, Tate topped off his game-winning grab with a boastful, if not reckless flip into the end zone, giving safety Andrew Sendejo some "cheeky" treatment in the process. The win moved Detroit within a half-game of the lead in the NFC North.
Also on the countdown: Mike Wallace: still fast. ... Fat Guy Interception Alert! ... Jimmy Graham can catch touchdowns with one hand tied behind his back.