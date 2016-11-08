Golden Tate's sudden-death flip is best of Week 9

Detroit won the coin toss in overtime and chose to receive. The Lions converted three third downs in a row -- one via penalty -- before being faced with a fourth third down on the Vikings' 28-yard line. With the Minnesota fans roaring, Stafford took the snap in shotgun with two wideouts set to his right blanketed by man coverage and Tate to his left shadowed by safety Harrison Smith and cornerback Xavier Rhodes. Despite being targeted by two of Minnesota's top defensive backs, Tate found space on a 15-yard out and caught Stafford's pass just a few steps from the sideline.