Around the NFL

Golden Tate's appeal denied; WR suspended 4 games

Published: Aug 13, 2019 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Golden Tate's appeal of a four-game suspension was denied by the NFL.

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that the veteran wide receiver was suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2019 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

News of Tate's pending suspension leaked late last month. At the time, the 10-year pro released a statement asserting that the suspension stemmed from a prescription from a fertility specialist. Tate stated that upon learning the drug contained an ingredient on the league's banned substance list, he immediately reported the situation himself to the NFL prior to knowing he failed a test.

Despite the argument, the league stood firm to its zero-tolerance policy.

Tate is eligible to participate in all preseason games and practices. He will be allowed to return to the Giants' active roster on Monday, Sept. 30, following the team's Week 4 game versus the Washington Redskins.

The denied appeal was expected in New York but is still a blow to a Big Blue receiver corps that is already banged up. Sterling Shepard is playing through a fractured thumb. Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL and is done. The Giants are even suffering injuries to their replacement receivers, with reserve Amba Etta-Tawo tearing his Achilles this week.

Not having Tate to open up the season won't do any favors to Eli Manning as he starts the season under center hoping to fend off rookie Daniel Jones for as long as possible.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

Week 1 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for the Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys activate All-Pro OL Zack Martin, place WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

Cowboys All-Pro guard Zack Martin, who missed Week 1, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, while Dallas wideout ﻿Michael Gallup﻿ (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Monday. 
news

Julio Jones' 'dumb (expletive)' penalty encapsulates Titans' terrible day vs. Cardinals

Tennessee's acquisition of ﻿Julio Jones﻿ was hailed as a move that could push the Titans toward legitimate Super Bowl contention. In Week 1, it didn't do much more than set them back, at least on one regrettable snap. 
news

49ers RB Raheem Mostert (knee) going on IR, expected to miss about eight weeks

The 49ers' running back room will be without a key piece for the foreseeable future. Raheem Mostert is headed to injured reserve after chipping cartilage in his knee during Sunday's win against the Lions.
news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy 'to miss some time' with high ankle sprain suffered in win over Giants

Jerry Jeudy avoided serious injury Sunday in a play that initially appeared to be headed toward a much worse outcome. How long he'll be out, however, remains to be seen.
news

Washington placing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip subluxation) on injured reserve

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ will be sidelined at least three weeks following his Week 1 injury. An MRI revealed the Washington quarterback suffered a hip subluxation in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, confirming earlier reports.
news

Jets LT Mekhi Becton out 4-5 weeks after suffering knee cap dislocation

The Jets will be without their blind-side blocker for over a quarter of the season. Jets starting left tackle Mekhi Becton will miss four to five weeks after suffering a knee cap dislocation in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
news

Jameis Winston grateful to be with Saints: 'This is a better team than I'd ever been with'

After spending the 2020 season behind Drew Brees, Jameis Winston confidently and efficiently led the Saints to a promising season-opening victory against the Packers, a sign that the former No. 1 overall pick has matured in all the right ways.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 13

The Lions have lost starting CB Jeff Okudah for the season. Plus, news and notes on injuries and transactions from Monday of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW