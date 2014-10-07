Golden Tate rips Bills' carrying Jim Schwartz off field

Some Lions fans don't care that Jim Schwartz was carried off the field following the Buffalo Bills' road win Sunday.
Others found it a classless move by the self-absorbed coach.
For those in the latter group, you have company.
"I thought it was so disrespectful. So disrespectful," Tate said. "I didn't like it at all. If I knew I wasn't gonna get fined, I would have snatched him right down off the shoulders and threw him on the ground, personally -- but, you know, obviously, I couldn't do that. But, you know, if that's what they feel like that was the right thing to do, then so be it. But I just thought it was a bit disrespectful to come on someone's home field, because you have a past with them and kind of do that. So, you know, it is what it is. Hopefully he feels better for doing it."
Tate didn't stop there.
"It's a terrible gesture. Just being a spectator, that's not the first time he's done some things like that," Tate added. "And one thing I heard that -- I don't know how true it is -- but I heard it was planned. ... 'We'll do this if we win.' That's a total douche move.'"
" ... It's something that doesn't go unnoticed. ... It's in the past. Hopefully they feel good about the Rudy moment that they had."
Tate is one of the few Lions who didn't play under Schwartz, so that comment isn't coming from a player with a previous ax to grind. However, next time he sees Schwartz he will have one.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and unveils our long-awaited choice for Team of Around The NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.